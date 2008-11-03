Sleeper Cells?

There has been a fairly large, and growing, disparity between the numbers obtained by pollsters who are calling cell-phone-only voters and the numbers obtained by pollsters who aren't. According to pollster.com, in the latter polls Barack Obama is leading John McCain by 5.5 percent; in the former, theoretically more accurate ones, that lead is 9.2 percent. Brian Schaffner makes a point I hadn't seen elsewhere, specifically that very few state polls contact cell-only voters. Will this make a significant difference? We'll find out tomorrow. But Schaffner unpacks what it could mean.

