Undecided Voters: A Bunch Of Birkenstock-wearing Bleeding Heart Liberals

Pretty balanced, right? Except the country as a whole is far more conservative. The latest Pew Research poll of likely voters produces a breakdown like this:

Liberal: 19%

Moderate: 34%

Conservative: 42%

(These numbers come from Michael Dimock of Pew Research.) In general, Democrats virtually sweep the liberal vote and win the moderate vote by a wide margin in order to be competitive at all. An undecided voter universe in which liberals actually outnumber conservatives, rather than being outnumbered by 2-to-1 as among the overlal voting base, is distinctly more friendly terrain.