Now that campaign speculation has turned to weather, broken voting machines (or worse), and electoral suppression, we might as well obsess about all of those things in an integrated fashion.

Here to help is MyFairElection--a crowd-sourced map of electoral conditions produced by Harvard's Kennedy School. Users can report and rate their voting experiences by county, flag poll-watchers with SARAH tattooed across their knuckles, etc. Take a look.

--Barron YoungSmith