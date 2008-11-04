Menu
Magazine

Campaign Review: The Media

By and

Add to Pocket

As everyone waits (and waits and waits), we decided to highlight some of our campaign coverage from the last two years. Here's our best coverage of the media:

Hillary Clinton vs. The Media
"Bunker Hillary: Clinton's Strategy For Crushing The Media"
by Michael Crowley; November 12, 2007

Barack Obama vs. The Media
"End Of The Affair: Barack Obama And The Media Break Up"
by Gabriel Sherman; July 24, 2008

CNN
"Blitzerkrieg: Cable News's Tallest Midgets"
by Greg Veis; September 23, 2008

Campaign Reporters
"On The Trail And Off Their Rockers: What Does Covering A Two-Year Campaign Do To The Soul Of A Journalist?"
by Julia Ioffe; October 29, 2008

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy