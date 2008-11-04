Campaign Review: The Media

As everyone waits (and waits and waits), we decided to highlight some of our campaign coverage from the last two years. Here's our best coverage of the media:
Hillary Clinton vs. The Media
"Bunker Hillary: Clinton's Strategy For Crushing The Media"
by Michael Crowley; November 12, 2007
Barack Obama vs. The Media
"End Of The Affair: Barack Obama And The Media Break Up"
by Gabriel Sherman; July 24, 2008
CNN
"Blitzerkrieg: Cable News's Tallest Midgets"
by Greg Veis; September 23, 2008
Campaign Reporters
"On The Trail And Off Their Rockers: What Does Covering A Two-Year Campaign Do To The Soul Of A Journalist?"
by Julia Ioffe; October 29, 2008
