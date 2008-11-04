Campaign Review: The Media

As everyone waits (and waits and waits), we decided to highlight some of our campaign coverage from the last two years. Here's our best coverage of the media:

Hillary Clinton vs. The Media

"Bunker Hillary: Clinton's Strategy For Crushing The Media"

by Michael Crowley; November 12, 2007

Barack Obama vs. The Media

"End Of The Affair: Barack Obama And The Media Break Up"

by Gabriel Sherman; July 24, 2008

CNN

"Blitzerkrieg: Cable News's Tallest Midgets"

by Greg Veis; September 23, 2008