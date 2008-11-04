Jonathan Martin's Favorite Campaign Coverage

We talked to a handful of prominent journalists to find out which campaign-related articles they liked the best. Here are some selections from Politco blogger Jonathan Martin.

"Paper Candidate: Bill Richardson v. His Resume"

by Ryan Lizza for The New Republic; June 18, 2007



"The Making (And Remaking) Of McCain"

by Robert Draper for The New York Times Magazines; October 22, 2008

"Prisoner Of War"

by Robert Draper for GQ; October 2008