Jonathan Martin's Favorite Campaign Coverage

We talked to a handful of prominent journalists to find out which campaign-related articles they liked the best. Here are some selections from Politco blogger Jonathan Martin.
"Paper Candidate: Bill Richardson v. His Resume"
by Ryan Lizza for The New Republic; June 18, 2007
"The Making (And Remaking) Of McCain"
by Robert Draper for The New York Times Magazines; October 22, 2008
"Prisoner Of War"
by Robert Draper for GQ; October 2008
Look for more top journalists' favorite campaign articles throughout the day.
--Max Fisher