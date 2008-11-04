In Which I Empty Out My Obama Notebook...

What’s remarkable, of course, is that Obama turned out to be right. In fact, if you replace “Illinois” with “United States,” “state” with “country,” and “Fitzgerald” with “Bush,” his comment stands as a pretty good explanation for what’s likely to happen today. Most voters didn’t see him as the “black guy” running for president. They saw him as an effective spokesman for what they believed at a time when the other side had been discredited.

Two other anecdotes while we await the returns: Last November, I attended an Obama rally at a community college in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. When it ended, an aide led me into a classroom at the back of an industrial workshop, where I was going to interview the candidate. After sitting there a minute or two, I asked the aide how much time I had. At which point Obama, whom I hadn't even noticed in the room (his back was to me and he was hunched over a table), spun around and flashed that big grin: "Your time's already up," he said. "You just get to come in here and shake my hand." All of us started laughing.

I guess the superficial read would be that it's just another example of his total self-absorption. In fact, it was the opposite--a kind of wry, meta-commentary on the absurdity of the process, on the messianism he inspired. That's what I always found so winning about Obama: He could be ironic, detached, and highly self-aware one minute; completely earnest and inspirational the next. (He'd stirred a crowd of several hundred Iowans to a frenzy less than half-an-hour earlier.) Hence the second story:

I went to the Obama celebration the night of the New Hampshire primary--that is, the night most of us, and certainly most Obama supporters, assumed he'd effectively lock up the nomination. What was striking was that, while it should have been an absolutely crushing defeat--here you thought you'd driven a stake through the most powerful Democratic dynasty of our generation, and they come roaring back to life, horror-flick style--Obama's aides and supporters didn't seem very fazed by it. Even after the news set in, the energy made it feel a lot more like a victory party than a wake.

On our way out, my former TNR colleague Ryan Lizza and I ran into one of Obama's top advance men. He turned to Ryan and said something like, "Hey, you're the expert. Is this bad for us?" Our jaws practically dropped. How could this guy not see that this was an unmitigated disaster for Obama--that Hillary would almost certainly win the nomination now. "Uh, yeah, it's going to be a real race," Ryan told him, massively understating how we felt. But, of course, the true-believers were a lot closer to the mark than we were. The faith people had in this guy was always something to behold.