First Impressions: Ohio Clinton Country Likes Obama

TOLEDO, Ohio--I didn’t expect Sue Wolfinger to tell me much. Forty-five and trim, and wearing a blue zip sweatshirt, she looked like she was in a hurry as she left her polling place this morning. While she agreed to answer a few questions, her expression and body language suggested I’d get a few perfunctory words, at best.

But it turns out Wolfinger had a lot to say. Her family is down to one paycheck, after her old employer, a security firm, downsized. And her husband’s job isn’t exactly secure. He works at a local Chrysler plant, one of several automobile factories in Toledo. For the last few weeks, they’ve been nervously watching the news, to see whether a rumored takeover by General Motors would happen--and whether the inevitable job losses to follow would include his.

They can survive on one salary, but it’s meant cutting back. She has three kids--ages 16, 10, and 4. The first two went to preschool. They’re keeping the third home, because school would be too expensive. They’d hoped to buy the 16-year-old a car--nothing fancy, just something she could use to get around town. They’ve scrapped those plans, too.

None of this makes Wolfinger particularly unique--not in America and definitely not in Toledo, a manufacturing city with (I’m told) the worst unemployment rate in Ohio. But Wolfinger was also typical of the type of voter John McCain once coveted. “To be honest,” she told me, “I was a Hillary supporter. And when she was out, I was going to vote for John McCain.”