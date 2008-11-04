More Ohio Impressions: Did Mccain Reach Swing Voters?

TOLEDO, Ohio--As I wrote earlier, most the voters I saw at this predominantly white, working- and middle-class polling place were backing Barack Obama.

But not all of them.

Out of the twenty-three voters who spoke with me, six said they'd voted for John McCain. They seemed no less informed about the campaign, no less sure of their impressions, and no less willing to talk about them.

Two were veterans. Charles Tackett was wearing a faded, military green hat bearing the USMC logo. He told me "Obama is too young, as far as I'm concerned," and said he was worried about Obama's plans for new government spending. "That's a trillion dollars debt, right at the start." Mike Manrow, an Army veteran, said he valued McCain's military experience and position on guns. "I'm a big Second Amendment supporter."

