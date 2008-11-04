The Turnout In Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio--I arrived at this polling station late, around 9:30 a.m., and expected to see a line. There was none. People were coming and going at a steady pace, but nobody had to wait long to cast their ballots.

The elections workers here told me the story was different three hours earlier, when the station opened. About a hundred people were in line and it took more than an hour to clear them. A replay is likely late in the day.

Overall, they told me, they're projecting turnout will reach 80 percent. Of course, more than a fourth of those people cast their ballots early.

--Jonathan Cohn