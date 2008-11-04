Matt Bai's Favorite Campaign Coverage

We talked to a handful of prominent journalists to find out which campaign-related articles they liked the best. Here are some selections from New York Times Magazine writer Matt Bai.

"Obamanomics"

by David Leonhardt for the New York Times Magazine; August 20, 2008

"McCain Unsure How Many Houses He Owns"

by Mike Allen and Jonathan Martin for Politico; August 21, 2008

"The Front-Runner's Fall"

by Joshua Green for The Atlantic; September, 2008