Matt Bai's Favorite Campaign Coverage

We talked to a handful of prominent journalists to find out which campaign-related articles they liked the best. Here are some selections from New York Times Magazine writer Matt Bai.

"Obamanomics"
by David Leonhardt for the New York Times Magazine; August 20, 2008

"McCain Unsure How Many Houses He Owns"
by Mike Allen and Jonathan Martin for Politico; August 21, 2008

"The Front-Runner's Fall"
by Joshua Green for The Atlantic; September, 2008

"Why Experience Matters"
by David Brooks for the New York Times; September 15, 2008

