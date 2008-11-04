Where Philadelphia’s Voting From

PHILADELPHIA, PA--The best thing about covering elections in Philadelphia: The polling places. City policy prioritizes spots within walking distance of people's houses, which means that the 1,600-odd divisions within a 120 square-mile town include bowling alleys, garages, bars, a roller rink, a karate studio called Urban Defense Fitness Center, and numerous private homes. One reform, though, has prohibited the locating of polling places inside the houses of people who happen to be on the ballot.

Late this morning, I watched the festival of democracy inside Saigon Maxim, a Vietnamese restaurant in a neighborhood that was until recently heavily Italian. The signs on the door reflect the melting pot: Italian-Americans for McCain, Irish-Americans for Obama, Asian-Americans for McCain, and vice versa for all. Inside, the poll workers--all of them Italian--had just gotten a pizza delivered for lunch. The restaurant, though, had provided tea. Voters trickled into the establishment's banquet room, where the booths were in front of a stage bedecked with a red velvet curtain and Chinese calligraphy. At a back table, one of the restaurant workers quietly sorted a bucket of sugar snap peas. As in many other places, the vote count was 50 percent higher than in a normal presidential election.

One of the new voters was Gina Marie Elizabeth Garramone, 22. She said she'd never bothered to vote before, but was inspired because "I really like Obama. I admire him so much." The multiple generations of her family in the neighborhood don't agree. "They're thinking, they want McCain. They don't want a black president."

So it goes in South Philly, an aging neighborhood of row-house sentiments and, at times, the bigotry to match. Voting in a social club decorated with Frank Sinatra memorabilia and pictures with captions like "Crab Trip 09-20-03 ('I Got a Big One,' Paul Casiero)," a guy named Georgie claims that an Obama worker called him "prejudiced" because he wouldn't say how he was voting. In a division in Southbrook Park, on a mostly white block in what has become a mostly black part of South Philadelphia, that's the response I get from a Democratic committeeman when I asked whether his constituents could vote for an African American candidate. "Why should I tell you how I voted," he said, declining to leave the Cadillac he had parked in the alley outside the voting place.