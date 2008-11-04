Election Day Roundup, Ii

For convenience's sake, we're going to roundup our blog coverage throughout the day so that nothing slips through the cracks. Check out our last roundup here. Here's round 2:

THE PLANK:

Jonathan Cohn thinks Ohio's Clinton country is going for Obama. He also found the living link between FDR and Obama.

Dave Jamieson unearths the miscellaneous shenanigans taking place at polling places around the country.