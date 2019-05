After years of voting on a touch-screen in Washington, D.C., I cast my vote in Brooklyn today, in a battered, old-school booth with a giant red lever which, when pulled, delivers a loud and highly satisfying "ka-CHUNK." There's no replacement for that. At a minimum, Diebold should come up with some cool sound effect to commemorate your vote. But nothing can beat that decisive physical act, with its noisy, mechanical expression of finality.

--Michael Crowley