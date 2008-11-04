Shenanigans ‘r’ Us, Part 2

WASHINGTON, DC--Herewith another accounting of (unsubstantiated) chaos at the polls, as reported by callers to legal volunteers here at Election Protection Headquarters.

Montgomery County, PA: A woman outside the precinct is holding a sign that reads, "Obama promotes the killing of children." Beside the woman is a chair bearing "some sort of fetus." The scene is described as "gross."

Philadelphia, PA: Voting machines now running on backup battery power.

Elk Grove, CA: Voters are getting "error" messages when they cast their computerized votes.