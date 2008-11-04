Shenanigans ‘r’ Us, Part 2

WASHINGTON, DC--Herewith another accounting of (unsubstantiated) chaos at the polls, as reported by callers to legal volunteers here at Election Protection Headquarters.
Montgomery County, PA: A woman outside the precinct is holding a sign that reads, "Obama promotes the killing of children." Beside the woman is a chair bearing "some sort of fetus." The scene is described as "gross."
Philadelphia, PA: Voting machines now running on backup battery power.
Elk Grove, CA: Voters are getting "error" messages when they cast their computerized votes.
Bucks County, PA: A gas leak has shut down the voting precinct.
Fulton County, GA: Men with "Black Panther insignia" are milling around the precinct.
Salem County, NJ: A woman is arrested for videotaping at the polls and charged with "intimidation." (The voting precinct happens to be the police precinct.)
Palm Beach County, FL: "Nobama" signs outside the polls.
Newport News, VA: Republican Party operatives reportedly taking photos inside the polling precinct.
Riverside County, CA: "Polling volunteers are misbehaving."
Broward County, FL: "They are giving real ballots to people who live in the condos, but giving everyone else a provisional ballot."
More Philly: A voter is troubled by the bibles laid out on the check-in tables.
Brooklyn, NY: A poll worker is screaming at
voters.
Mecklenburg County, NC: A citizen allegedly voted twice, just to "check the system."
--Dave Jamieson