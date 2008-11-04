A Surprising Sign In A Deep-blue Chicago Neighborhood

Reader Sara Solomon sends in this picture and report from her Chicago neighborhood:





I arrived at my polling place at around 10:00 am. ... West Rogers Park is one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in the country. Indians, Pakistanis, Eastern Europeans, Orthodox Jews, Greeks, Africans, and Anglo-Americans intersect in these tree-lined streets. I can't begin to guess how they vote here, but the State Senatorial, Congressional and Senatorial candidates are all Democrats running unopposed. I guess that should say something.

Yet, two blocks away I teach at an Orthodox Jewish, all-girl's elementary school, where they had their own mock election today. McCain won in an overwhelming landslide.

