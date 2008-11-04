Postcard From Nebraska: Obama’s Chance At The Heartland

Paul Hammel is the Lincoln Bureau Chief of the Omaha World-Herald.



Voters lined up hours before the opening of polling places here in Nebraska, where the big question is whether Barack Obama would be the first Democrat to win an electoral vote from the GOP-dominated state in 44 years. Nebraska, like Maine, has a unique system of awarding electoral votes, awarding one to the highest vote-getter in each of its congressional districts. There is more than one scenario that, if this election is close, an Obama victory could come down to the single electoral vote being contested in Nebraska's 2nd congressional district.



Obama opened three campaign offices in Omaha, at the heart of the 2nd district, in hopes of snatching its electoral vote. A surge in Democrat registration in the district is bringing Obama one step closer to victory: For the first time in 14 years, Democrats out-number Republicans in Douglas County, which includes Omaha. The surge, however, will have to overpower the traditional GOP suburban strongholds in the same district. Voter excitement is highest in northeast Omaha, the center of that city's black community--a demographic that has proven to be Obama's firewall across the country. "You almost want to scream and shout, but you've just got to maintain," Annette Evans, 41, a black, first-time voter from north Omaha, told a colleague of mine at the Omaha World-Herald today. She said she waited 45 minutes to cast her vote for Obama.



Voter turnout is also high in the traditionally conservative and Republican areas of rural Nebraska, were there is a lot of concern about the economy and the prospect of a Democrat-dominated Capitol. "This is the strongest voter turnout I can ever remember in this town," polling place volunteer Sheila Beck (from Clarke, a central Nebraska farm town of 361 people) told another colleague. "People are fired up to vote whichever way they're voting."

