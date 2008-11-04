Steve Schmidt On Sarah Palin

In a final gaggle aboard McCain's last flight, he conspicuously passes on a chance to say nice things about the running mate:

QUESTION: And the pick of Palin for you guys? Are you happy with that?



A: You know, we’ll uh, I’m not going to do, there’ll be time for all the post mortems in the race.



FOLO: But are you happy with what she’s done for the ticket?



A: I think that, you know, I think we’ll know in a few hours what the results are, you know and I, there’ll be a time for all the post mortem parts of it. That’s not this afternoon before the polls close.



Why not just offer the usual boilerplate about how great she is? (He's also clearly a man expecting to lose.)

[And now I see J-Mart had this earlier tonight.]



--Michael Crowley

