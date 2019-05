More significant than MSNBC's call is Ed Rendell's, which he essentially just made in an interview with Katie Couric. Given his propensity to stray off-message, not to mention his lukewarm feelings about Obama (wasn't he just complaining that Obama hadn't been paying sufficient attention to PA?), Rendell isn't the sort of Dem to say Obama is going to win his state . . . if he isn't.

--Jason Zengerle