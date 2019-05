There's a lot of talk that Rahm Emanuel will be Obama's Chief of Staff. Obviously, there are not a lot of temperamental similarities between the two guys. "No drama" is the creed of Obamaland, not a place where many rotting fish are posted in the mail. But I've heard that Obama is very much worried about the Democratic congress making trouble for him. Rahm's fierce reputation on the Hill is precisely the reason that he would install him in such a top slot.



--Franklin Foer