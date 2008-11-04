Mccain's Concession Speech

McCain just gave an incredibly gracious concession speech. He spent the first few minutes reflecting on America's history of racism--and the moral significance of electing an African-American. He saluted Obama for inspiring so many young people and first-time voters, then offered his sympathies for the death of Obama's grandmother.

The address contained not a whiff of ideology or partisanship. Instead, McCain called upon all Americans, even those who had voted for him, to offer the new administration its support and seek common ground.

He concluded by saying "I wish godspeed ot the man who was my former opoponent and will be my president." Then he asked his countrymen "to not despair of our difficulties but to always believe in the promise of America."

--Jonathan Cohn