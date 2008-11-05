Washingtonians Spill Into The Streets

In Washington tonight, a huge, spontaneous street party busted out where I live on U Street, the historic corridor once known as the "black Broadway" until it was destroyed in the '60s riots. As the acquiescent police stood by, three blocks got shut down to make way for dancers and spur-of-the-moment fireworks displays. Walking down the street, I got more random big hugs from African-Americans than from whites.

I took photos -- including one of about twenty flag-waving people dancing on a blinged-out white truck that was parked in the middle of the 12th St and U St intersection -- but the server won't let me post them. Go here to get a good taste of what was going on.

--Eve Fairbanks

