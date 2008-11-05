More Evidence Of Rahm

It's not like the Obama people to leak. So, the Emanuel deal must be pretty much sealed. According to Tapper, Obama likes that Rahm will "have his back." I had a hard time imagining much chemistry between the two, but apparently Obama quite likes him. And fanatical loyalty is not something that Emanuel lacks.

So, Obama has made two big governing picks--Biden is the other one. They are both large personalities with clear points of view, not "No Drama Obama" types. I can't say that I expected him to head in this direction, but it speaks well of him. It also probably bodes well for Larry Summers's chances at Treasury.

--Franklin Foer