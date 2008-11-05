The Race's Biggest Loser

This statement from Sen. Joe Lieberman just landed in my inbox:

“I sincerely congratulate President-elect Obama for his historic and impressive victory. America remains a nation of extraordinary opportunity and the American people are a people of extraordinary fairness. Now that the election is over, it is time to put partisan considerations aside and come together as a nation to solve the difficult challenges we face and make our blessed land stronger and safer. I pledge to work with President-elect Obama and his incoming Administration in their efforts to reinvigorate our economy and keep our nation secure and free.”

So what do we think Lieberman would consider an extraordinarily fair response by his caucus to his extraordinarily aggressive trashing of Democrats in this election cycle?

--Michelle Cottle