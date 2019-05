Someone stole my newspaper this morning, so I walked down to the local newstand to buy the Times. Usually the place is full of businessmen purchasing the FT, and pointy-headed types perusing a foreign newspaper or intellectual journal. Today the line--consisting almost entirely of African-Americans--was stretching out the door. Customers were buying three or four or even ten copies of the Times and the Post. Today's edition was one to keep.

--Isaac Chotiner