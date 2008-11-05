Transition Time

Obama's camp has announced who the key staff will be in the transition phase. The effort will be headed up by three co-chairs: Valerie Jarrett, former Clinton chief of staff John Podesta, and Obama's Senate chief of staff Pete Rouse. A 12-person advisory board that includes, among others, Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano, former secretary of commerce William Daley, Citigroup's Michael Froman, and foreign policy expert Susan Rice, will assist the co-chairs. Two members of that board, Mark Gitenstein and Ted Kaufman, will lead Biden's transition team. A list of other staff and their titles is as follows:
Chris Lu - Executive Director
Dan Pfeiffer - Communications Director
Stephanie Cutter - Chief Spokesperson
Cassandra Butts - General Counsel
Jim Messina - Personnel Director
Patrick Gaspard - Associate Personnel Director
Christine Varney - Personnel Counsel
Melody Barnes - Co-Director of Agency Review
Lisa Brown - Co-Director of Agency Review
Phil Schiliro - Director of Congressional Relations
Michael Strautmanis - Director of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs
Katy Kale - Director of Operations
Brad Kiley - Director of Operations
--Seyward Darby