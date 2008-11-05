That's Not Pseudoscience We Can Believe In

This can't be for real: Robert F. Kennedy Jr is being considered for EPA director? You mean the RFK Jr who wrote this? Really? I mean, really? I thought an Obama administration was going to be pro-science.

P.S. Actually, this Obama comment from way back when now seems much more explicable.

P.P.S. Looks like Kennedy's being considered for two jobs. This Politico article says EPA; this Politico article (linked to in my original post) says it's Secretary of Interior. Let's hope both articles are wrong.

--Jason Zengerle

