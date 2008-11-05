Memo To Pundits: Ideology Is Not A Four-letter Word

Today on MSNBC's Hardball, Politico columnist Roger Simon offered some advice to the President-Elect: Get past ideology and just deliver progress.

As he explained it--and, apologies, I didn't take direct notes--American voters don't want big, pitched battles in Washington. They just want somebody to pass laws and enact programs that will make their lives better.

I've heard this argument many times before. And, in a sense, it's true. If you go around and survey Americans on whether they want politicians to have noisy arguments over legislation, the majority of Americans will say no.



But sometimes you need to have those sorts of fights in order to deliver the policies that people want. In other words, sometimes ideology and progress go hand-in-hand.