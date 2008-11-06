Ugliness Watch

The election didn't end stuff like this.

Update: Ugh, and here's something a lot worse:

A black Muslim teenager said he was beaten on Election Night by four white men furious that Barack Obama was elected the nation's next President.

Ali Kamara, 17, was walking home when four white men leaped from a gold car and started kicking him and smashing him with a baseball bat at about 10 p.m. near his Staten Island home.

"I see the car coming. They looked at me and said, 'Obama!' They were not happy. They had hoodies on. They started hitting me with bats and my body started vibrating," said the Curtis High School, S.I., student.