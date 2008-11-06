Sympathy For The McCainiacs

For weary McCain staffers, the campaign is not over. Now comes the after-campaign, the period following a high profile loss when each failure is hashed and rehashed in the press and everyone with a score to settle goes on background with reporters to settle them.

Did McCain attack too little or not enough? Was the choice of Palin a success or a disaster? Why didn't McCain respond better to the fiscal crisis? Was the campaign even winnable?

The circular firing squad actually formed weeks ago, even before the campaign officially ended, when McCain aides were quoted trashing Sarah Palin, and the firing hasn't stopped since.

As a recent participant in one of these time honored Washington, DC rituals, I can attest to how brutal and debilitating they can be.