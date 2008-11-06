Economic Brain Trust

To start addressing the most pressing issue of the election, and the country's future, Barack Obama and Joe Biden will meet with a transition economic advisory board Friday in Chicago. Some heavyweights on the board include billionaire and legendary investor Warren Buffett, former treasury secretary and Harvard president Lawrence Summers, former labor secretary Robert Reich, and former Fed chairman Paul Volcker. The full board is listed below. Might one of its members become the new treasury secretary? TNR's Noam Scheiber discusses that appointment in an article in the magazine's new issue; Time and CNBC, among other outlets, have also weighed in.
Here's the board list:
David Bonior (Member House of Representatives 1977-2003)
Warren Buffett (Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway)
Roel Campos (former SEC Commissioner)
William Daley (Chairman of the Midwest, JP Morgan Chase; Former Secretary, U.S. Dept of Commerce, 1997-2000)
William Donaldson (Former Chairman of the SEC 2003-2005)
Roger Ferguson (President and CEO, TIAA-CREF and former Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve)
Jennifer Granholm (Governor, State of Michigan)
Anne Mulcahy (Chairman and CEO, Xerox)
Richard Parsons (Chairman of the Board, Time Warner)
Penny Pritzker (CEO, Classic Residence by Hyatt)
Robert Reich (University of California, Berkeley; Former Secretary, U.S. Dept of Labor, 1993-1997)
Robert Rubin (Chairman and Director of the Executive Committee, Citigroup; Former Secretary, U.S. Dept of Treasury, 1995-1999)
Eric Schmidt (Chairman and CEO, Google)
Lawrence Summers (Harvard University; Managing Director, D.E. Shaw; Former Secretary, U.S. Dept of Treasury, 1999-2001)
Laura Tyson (Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley; Former Chairman, National Economic Council, 1995-1996; Former Chairman, President’s Council of Economic Advisors, 1993-1995)
Antonio Villaraigosa (Mayor, City of Los Angeles)
Paul Volcker (Former Chairman, U.S. Federal Reserve 1979-1987)
--Seyward Darby