Economic Brain Trust

Anne Mulcahy (Chairman and CEO, Xerox)

Richard Parsons (Chairman of the Board, Time Warner)

Penny Pritzker (CEO, Classic Residence by Hyatt)

Robert Reich (University of California, Berkeley; Former Secretary, U.S. Dept of Labor, 1993-1997)

Robert Rubin (Chairman and Director of the Executive Committee, Citigroup; Former Secretary, U.S. Dept of Treasury, 1995-1999)

Eric Schmidt (Chairman and CEO, Google)

Lawrence Summers (Harvard University; Managing Director, D.E. Shaw; Former Secretary, U.S. Dept of Treasury, 1999-2001)

Laura Tyson (Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley; Former Chairman, National Economic Council, 1995-1996; Former Chairman, President’s Council of Economic Advisors, 1993-1995)

Antonio Villaraigosa (Mayor, City of Los Angeles)

Paul Volcker (Former Chairman, U.S. Federal Reserve 1979-1987)

--Seyward Darby

