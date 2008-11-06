Apply For The Cabinet Today

People can apply for jobs with the new Obama administration here.

My favorite line is, "Some positions will require Senate confirmation while others will not."

So you can apply for treasury or labor secretary online? I'm guessing a lot of people will be disappointed. I wonder what the stock rejection letters will look like. "Thank you for sending in an application for [insert Cabinet post here]. We received many applications, and unfortunately, we cannot offer you the job. We wish you the best of luck in placing yourself within another government entity."

--Seyward Darby

