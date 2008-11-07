Today At Tnr (november 7, 2008)

-
The O-List: Thirty people who will rule Obama's Washington., By the TNR Staff
-
'Americans Who Were Not Moved By What Happened The Other Night Were In Some Way Un-America', By Leon Wieseltier
-
Democrats Did Terribly With Religious Voters On Tuesday. But Does The Party Need Them? By Damon Linker
-
Rahm Wasn't Just The Right Choice For Chief Of Staff; He Was The Only One, By Noam Scheiber
-
Debating Prop. 8: Why Overeager Judges Don't Help The Cause Of Marriage Equality, By Richard Just and Jeffrey Rosen
-
Five Ways In Which Barack Obama's Victory Has Changed The Political Landscape In America, By Marty Peretz
-
Should the Secretary of Treasury be Larry Summers or ... Tim Geithner, who's the next Larry Summers?, By Noam Scheiber
And, as always, you can also find our election-news blog The Stump, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, Marty Peretz's The Spine, and the current issue of the print magazine.