Obama Babies

So a handful of newborns in Kenya have apparently been named in honor of Barack Obama. After an election night of revelry in San Francisco's Misson District, a pal calls with a story assignment for an American analogue--albeit one we'd have to wait nine months to identify: Will the celebrations of Tuesday night lead, like the blizzard of '96, to its own Obama Baby boom? There's nothing like the combination of jubilliation and new faith in the future to prompt a couple to conceive. Well, there's one thing: The combination of copious drinking and unplanned fellow-travelling hookups. Either way, scan the birth announcements in big blue cities next summer. If Barack and Michelle become the new Angela and Henry, you'll know what happened.

--Michael Schaffer