Sheldonfreude

One of the great mysteries of this past campaign--other than bin Laden deciding to sit it out--was the exceedingly small footprint of Freedom's Watch, the conservative 527 that was supposed to swift boat the GOP to victory. There are no doubt many reasons why Freedom's Watch was the right-wing attack dog that didn't bite, but the most satisfying has to be that one of its biggest financial backers, Sheldon Adelson--once America's third-richest man--has evidently fallen on hard times. Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.

--Jason Zengerle

