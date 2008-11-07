The Obama Economic Summit Seating Chart

The Obama campaign transition team sent it out just prior to the press conference. We'll try to post it shortly, but, in the meantime, a couple interesting nuggets: 1.) Robert Rubin, he of Rubinomics, was seated between Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm and former Michigan congressman and labor hero David Bonior. Neither would probably qualify as fans of Rubin's free-trade advocacy during the '90s. 2.) Seated just across from Obama, and right next to Obama chief of staff designee Rahm Emanuel, is top Treasury candidate Larry Summers. For what it's worth...

--Noam Scheiber