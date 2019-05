"With respect to the dog ... we have two criteria that have to be reconciled..."*

Update: A reader offers some useful advice:

The Obamas should get a retired racing Greyhound. Tens of thousands are available. They come already housebroken, are hypoallergenic, no shedding, no barking, great with kids, and best of all they rarely bite reporters! Presidents John Tyler & Rutherford Hayes both owned them.

*updated with the benefit of the transcript.