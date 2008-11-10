China's Nationalist Bludgeon

Perry Link is a China specialist and Chancellorial Chair for Teaching Across Disciplines at the University of California at Riverside.

During the campaign season that just concluded, Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachman kicked up a storm with a comment that Barack Obama "may have anti-American views"--causing such a backlash that she won her previously safe seat by only a few points. The popular outcry against her made good sense: Half a century ago, our country had a House Committee on Un-American Activities and an outrageous bully in the Senate who was hunting for un-Americans. Citizens remember, and the fact that "anti-American" has now become an offensive word in our political debate is progress.

I fear, though, that Americans remain insufficiently aware of how privileged they are to live in a society where such progress can be made. In China, the term "anti-China" is far more common than "anti-American" is in the U.S., and no one is criticized for using it. Quite the opposite: The press is ordered to use it, school textbooks use it, and the populace is encouraged to follow suit. It is a term of abuse, and it applies to anyone whom the government takes to be an adversary. The Dalai Lama is "anti-China;" courageous Chinese dissidents are "anti-China;" the European Parliament, when it gives its Sakharov Prize to the "anti-China" activist Hu Jia, is also "anti-China." Far from embarrassing, all of these usages are "correct"--"anti-China" is a term that Chinese patriots are supposed to use with confidence and pride. It issues not from the speeches of middling figures like Michele Bachman, who are up for re-election, but from the highest rulers in the land, who are not replaceable. And it is expressed without Bachman's cushion words such as "Obama ‘may' have anti-American ‘views'," but with iron-wrought phrases like "unrepentant anti-China elements."

Chris Matthews was able to skewer Bachman on national TV and contribute to the price that she had to pay for her offensive comment. If a Chinese journalist were to try to challenge the "anti-China" term in a similar way, it would be the journalist, not the interviewee, who would suffer punishment. And that punishment, should the journalist remain "unrepentant," would be much heavier than something like losing votes in an election.