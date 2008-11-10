Still Waiting By The Phone

From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Newt Gingrich has let it be known that, if Republicans want him, the former U.S House speaker is willing to serve as chairman of the national party and lead it out of the wilderness it’s blundered into.... “If a majority of the RNC thought he was needed, he would accept that appointment,” said Randy Evans, Gingrich’s close friend and legal counsel. “He fully appreciates the urgency of the moment.”