“We’re bringing in all the superstars." -- Saxby Chambliss's campaign manager, Michelle Grasso, boasting of her candidate's plans to stump with Sarah Palin, Mitt Romney, Mike Huckabee, Newt Gingrich, and Rudy Giuliani in the Georgia Senate run-off. What, no Duncan Hunter?

If those folks are considered superstars, what does that make Obama, who has yet to indicate whether he'll campaign for Saxby's Democratic opponent, Jim Martin?

--Jason Zengerle