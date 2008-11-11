Today At Tnr.com (november 11, 2008)

- The Democrats' Secret Health Care Plan: How Obama intends to win the upcoming Congressional battle. by Jonathan Cohn
- Time's Up For The Minutemen: Bidding Adios To The Anti-Immigrant Sensation by Zvika Krieger
- ROUND THREE Of The Gay Marriage Debate: When Should Judges Get Out Of The Way And Let The Political Process Take Over? by Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Just
- Dear Barack: Don't Send A Special Envoy To The Middle East. And Definitely Don't Send Bill Clinton. by Martin Peretz
- The Case Against Including The Auto Industry In Obama's Bailout Plan by Clay Risen
- What Lessons Can We Take From Marcus Garvey Now? by Steven Hahn
- What Jihadists, Islamists, And Other America-Haters Are Saying About The Obama Victory by Eli Lake