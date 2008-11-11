Obama Is "hatikvah" Which Means The Hope

This is a blog, On the Face," from Lisa Goldman in Tel Aviv. The blog itself is insightful and, moreover, true. The photos are notable for what they reveal.





It is also exhilarating:



Barak confirmed that 60 percent of the people he polled described themselves as Orthodox. And while the belief that Orthodox Jews must, by definition, hold hawkish political opinions is as misguided as any other generalization, statistics show that Orthodox Jews who immigrate from the United States to Jerusalem tend to lean heavily toward the the Greater Israel / nationalist-Zionist movement, which receives strong support from the fundamentalist Christian Right of the Republican party.



Let’s say that 60 percent of American-born Israelis are hawkish, right-wing Republicans. This could well be true. But there are only 85,000 American-born Israelis out of a total population of 7 million. Even if all 51,000 who define themselves as Orthodox really are McCain supporters, and assuming not only that they are all old enough to vote, but that they all took the trouble to cast an absentee ballot, they still form only 0.72 percent of the population of Israel.

Based on that tiny, non-representative sampling, a significant number of credible media outlets reported as fact that Israel was overwhelmingly pro-McCain - even though all the real evidence shows the exact opposite.



What I can’t quite figure out is, why were so many people willing - perhaps even eager - to accept as fact a story that was so easy to discredit?