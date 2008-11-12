Today On Tnr.com (november 12, 2008)

- The Imperial Dick: Has Cheney's thirst for executive power weakened Obama's chance to use it? by Sam Tanenhaus
- Our Advice To Democrats: Act Boldly. Act Swiftly. And Stop Worrying About Losing Seats In The Midterm Elections. by The Editors
- The South Is More Vibrant, Varied, And Relevant To American Politics Than ‘The New York Times' Will Have You Believe. by Clay Risen
- Joy In Mumbai: Why 'Slumdog Millionaire' Is One Of The Best Films Of The Year by Christopher Orr
- What Being Hispanic Means In The Age Of Obama by Alvaro Vargas Llosa
- TNRtv: Why Is The Republican Party Incapable Of Learning From It's Own Mistakes? by Jonathan Chait and Franklin Foer
- From The Dept. Of Reckless Lies: How Beijing Is Cooking The Books On Its Pollution
Numbers
by Alex Pasternack