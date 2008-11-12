Nunn, Christopher On Board With Transition [updated]

The AP reports that Obama has tapped former Georgia Senator Sam Nunn, once a possible VP candidate, to help guide his Pentagon transition. Former Secretary of State Warren Christopher will perform a similar task at Foggy Bottom.

For what it's worth, Nunn said in late October that he didn't want an administration job.

UPDATE: The transition team said this morning that Christopher isn't an adviser. "Secretary Christopher is deeply respected in the United States and throughout the international community. However, he is not playing a role in the transition process. There's a lot of disinformation out there," said spokesperson Stephanie Cutter.



--Seyward Darby

