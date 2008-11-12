The Day The Musical Died (in Sacramento, At Least)

Andrew Sullivan deems the California Musical Theatre's artistic director Scott Eckern the dumbest man alive for his $1,000 donation to the anti-gay marriage campaign in California--which could make it difficult for him to stage future performances. To put it mildly. The composer of "Hairspray," for instance, has already gone on record that he'll "never allow anything I write to play there and will encourage my colleagues to consider doing the same." But I suppose there could be an upside here if the situation makes the California Musical Theatre think outside the box for new shows. "Glengarry Glen Ross: The Musical," anyone?

--Jason Zengerle