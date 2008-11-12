Wednesday's Transition News

Obama responds (vaguely) to Sen. Baucus's health care proposal.
Politico's Jonathan Martin discusses diversity in Obama's Cabinet.
Why was the issues page pulled from the transition website?
Awkward weekend to come? Obama won't meet with foreign leaders.
WaPo reports that CIA, national intell directors are unlikely to stay on.
Time outlines the difficulties of closing Guantanamo, which could be a top priority for the president-elect.
Coalition offers 69 ways the Obama administration could increase transparency.
Could Vilsack be secretary of agriculture? Ezra Klein hopes not.
--Seyward Darby