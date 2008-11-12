Whither Lieberman

I see merits on both sides of the debate over whether Senate Democrats should let Joe Lieberman keep his chairmanship of the Homeland Security Committee. But I think the heatedness (is that a word?) of the debate is absurd.

On one side, you have the unnamed Lieberman aide who blusters "that political retribution should not go ahead of homeland security," as if the opening al Qaeda has been waiting for is Lieberman getting moved to the Small Business Committee. And then, on the other side, you've got Kos who's calling for Harry Reid to be removed as majority leader if he doesn't strip Lieberman of his Homeland Security chairmanship; and comparing Obama's support for Lieberman remaining in that position to Bush's abuses of executive authority.

I realize that with the election over there's a bit of a news vacuum right now. But does that vacuum have to be filled with such lunacy?

--Jason Zengerle

