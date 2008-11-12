The People Who'll Try To Make Sense Of The Bureaucracy

The transition team has just added another layer of folks--a lot of alums of the Clinton administration--to review various government agencies, departments, and commissions, in order to help new appointees hit the ground running. The three co-chairs of the review are Melody Barnes, Lisa Brown, and Don Gips. Lead reviewers for the defense, state, and treasury departments were also announced:

Treasury: Josh Gotbaum and Michael Warren

State: Tom Donilon and Wendy R. Sherman

Defense: John P. White and Michele A. Flournoy