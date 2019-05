On the one hand, it's bad if released Guantanamo detainees who did nothing wrong are stigmatized in their native countries. On the other hand, it's a good thing if they are bad guys but are seen by fellow would-be-terrorists as potential American spies. That stigma makes the painful prospect of simply releasing scary people we can't put on trial (perhaps because of torture-tainted evidence) a good bit less frightening.

--Michael Crowley