Out Of Africa

I didn't really believe Fox News's Sarah-Palin-thinks-Africa-is-a-country rumor (and wrote as much). But given that I poked fun at her response to the charge, it seems only reasonable to point out (as Mike has done over at the Stump) that the whole thing was a hoax.

You can find the gory details here.

Update: A couple of people have suggested to me that the nonexistent Martin Eisenstadt may not have been the original source for Fox News's Africa rumor, and that his hoax may simply have been taking credit for it. (It's not entirely clear from the Times piece.) In any case, I'd recommend taking any and all off-the-record Palin allegations with a grain of salt at this point.



--Christopher Orr

