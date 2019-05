Jill Biden's chief of staff is rumored to be Cathy Russell, a former staffer of Senator Biden's and wife of Tom Donilon, who's one of the transition team's agency review chairs for the state department. (See Mike's previous item on Donilon here.)

With Rahm, Ron, and Cathy in the mix, it looks like we're just waiting to hear who'll be Michelle Obama's COS.

--Seyward Darby